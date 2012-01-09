SINGAPORE Jan 9 Singapore's Keppel Corporation Ltd, the world's largest oil rig builder, said on Monday it has won a contract worth around $150 million from Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc to construct and upgrade a a deepwater semi-submersible rig.

The rig for Diamond Offshore, which provides contract drilling services to the energy industry, is scheduled for delivery in the third quarter of 2013, Keppel said in a statement.

Separately, Ezra Holdings Ltd said its subsea construction division, EMAS AMC, has secured two contracts worth around 425 million Norwegian crowns ($70.5 million) from Statoil ASA to replace chains and risers in the North Sea.

The value of the contracts may be lifted to 600 million Norwegian crowns if contract options are exercised, Ezra said.