SINGAPORE Nov 5 Singapore's Keppel Corp Ltd
, the world's largest oil rig builder, said its unit
agreed with Norway's Golar LNG Ltd to work on the conversion of
up to three liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessels into floating
LNG (FLNG) vessels.
The Business Times newspaper reported the deal is worth an
estimated $600 million. Keppel did not give a value in its
statement.
After completing a study, Keppel Shipyard will work with
Golar LNG on the conversion and engineering of the first of the
three FLNG vessels, the company said. There will be an option to
convert the other two FLNG vessels at a later date.
