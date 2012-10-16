SINGAPORE Oct 16 A Keppel Land unit
made the top bid of S$434.55 million ($355.5 million) for a
residential site in eastern Singapore, beating 10 other bidders
in an auction that shows developers remain confident about the
property market.
The other bidders for the the land parcel at New Upper
Changi Road include units of Singapore's Far East Group and
Malaysia's Kuok Group, according to the Urban Redevelopment
Authority.
Singapore earlier this month took additional measures to
prevent a bubble in its housing market and ensure more prudent
lending by banks. The new steps included a maximum tenure of 35
years for residential loans.
Singapore's private home sales in September surged 83.7
percent over the previous month to the highest level in over
three years, official data showed on Monday.
Joseph Tan, executive director for residential at
consultancy CBRE, said Keppel Land's breakeven price is likely
to be around S$1,200 per square foot (psf) and that it may be
able to sell the units for over S$1,300 psf when launched.
Keppel Land said in a statement it plans to develop about
700 apartment units ranging from 500 to 1,400 square feet.
($1 = 1.2224 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)