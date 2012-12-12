SINGAPORE Dec 12 Singapore's Keppel Corp Ltd , the world's largest rigbuilder, said it has secured an order from a unit of Mexico's national oil company to build two jackup rigs worth $420 million.

The two rigs are scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2015 to PEMEX Exploracion y Produccion, a subsidiary of Mexico's Petroleos Mexicanos, the world's fourth-largest crude oil producer.