SINGAPORE, July 24 Keppel Corporation Ltd
, the world's largest builder of jackup rigs, reported
on Thursday a 17 percent increase in its second-quarter net
profit, propelled by gains at its core offshore and marine
business.
Net profit for the quarter was S$406 million ($328 million),
the company said in a statement. It said its first-half profit
was S$744.7 million, slightly short of half the full-year mean
forecast of S$1.572 billion made by 24 analysts, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Keppel said the net profit at the offshore and marine
segment was 14 percent higher from the same year-ago period.
The unit, which contributed more than half of the company's
2013 revenue, took in S$3.2 billion worth of new orders in the
first half of the year, raising the company's total outstanding
order book to S$14.1 billion.
"Amidst concerns of capital expenditure cutbacks and
softening day rates particularly in the ultra deepwater sector,
we continue to experience good enquiries for jackups and
semisubmersibles in addition to other offshore vessels in our
suite of proprietary offerings," said Loh Chin Hua, chief
executive officer of the company, in the
statement.
Keppel Corp has been taking on more complex and higher
value-added projects to fend off competition, mainly from the
Chinese yards, which have been quickly catching up in building
rigs in the past few years, backed by generous support from the
government and the financial sector.
China has overtaken Singapore as the biggest jackup rig
builder in the world, with 73 outstanding orders, while
Singapore has 44, according to IHS data. Keppel holds 30 of
them.
Keppel declared an interim cash dividend of 12 Singapore
cents per share, compared to a 10 Singapore cent dividend for
the corresponding period a year earlier.
($1 = 1.2379 Singapore Dollars)
