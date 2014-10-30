Australia shares steady ahead of bank earnings, budget; NZ higher
May 1Australian shares were flat on Monday as a weak performance on Wall Street checked demand ahead looming banking sector earnings and the Federal budget.
SINGAPORE Oct 30 Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation is to start pre-marketing next week for an initial public offering of a real estate investment trust for its data centres that will be worth between $200 million and $400 million, IFR reported.
The listing, which will be the first data centre trust in Asia, is targeting a yield of between 4 percent and 5 percent, according to two people involved in the deal.
Keppel T&T, a unit of conglomerate Keppel Corp, has data centres in Asia and Europe.
Credit Suisse, DBS and Standard Chartered are the joint global co-ordinators for the deal, while Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are acting as book runners. (Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Writing by by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Michael Perry)
WASHINGTON, April 30 U.S. congressional negotiators have hammered out a bipartisan agreement on a spending package to keep the federal government funded through the end of the current fiscal year on Sept. 30, a senior congressional aide said on Sunday.