SINGAPORE Dec 5 Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) of a real estate investment trust for its data centres is set to raise S$513 million ($390 million), in what would be the second-biggest listing in Singapore this year.

Keppel DC REIT said the offering of 261.1 million units was priced at the top end of the price range at S$0.93 per unit.

Keppel T&T, a unit of conglomerate Keppel Corp, has data centres in Asia and Europe.

Cornerstone investors such Fortress Capital and Eastspring Investments will separately buy S$270 million worth of shares, the statement said.

The successful pricing comes after Universal Terminal postponed its up to S$1 billion ($762 million) business trust IPO of oil storage terminals earlier this week due to uncertain market conditions, IFR reported.

The Keppel unit's listing will be the second biggest in Singapore this year after Accordia Golf Trust's S$758.6 million IPO.

($1 = 1.3167 Singapore dollars) (Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Sunil Nair)