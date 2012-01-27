(Removes reference to infrastructure in the first paragraph)
SINGAPORE Jan 26 Keppel Corp Ltd
, the world's largest rig-builder, reported an 11
percent rise in fourth quarter net profit, helped by a jump in
contributions from its property arm.
Keppel posted a net profit of S$389 million for the three
month ended Dec 31 versus a restated S$352 million a year ago.
The profit was ahead of the average estimate of S$347 million,
according to four analysts surveyed by Reuters.
Keppel, one-fifth owned by Singapore state investor Temasek
Holdings Pte Ltd, was bullish on prospects, noting major oil
firms have announced increased budgets for exploration and
production.
Its shares have risen by around 16 percent so far this year,
outpacing the 9 percent rise in the broader Singapore index
.
(Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Anshuman Daga)