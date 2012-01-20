SINGAPORE Jan 20 Shares of Singapore's third-largest property developer Keppel Land Ltd jumped 4.3 percent on Friday after it reported a record 2011 net profit.

At 0102 GMT, they were 3.9 percent higher at S$2.67, with nearly a million shares changing hands.

Keppel Land, the property arm of rig builder Keppel Corp Ltd , said its fourth-quarter net profit soared 47 percent to $914.3 million, boosted by gains from the sale of a property asset.

"A dividend boost of 20 cents was the highlight and should catalyse its near-term share price," CIMB Research said in a report. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)