SINGAPORE Jan 20 Shares of Singapore's
third-largest property developer Keppel Land Ltd
jumped 4.3 percent on Friday after it reported a record 2011 net
profit.
At 0102 GMT, they were 3.9 percent higher at S$2.67, with
nearly a million shares changing hands.
Keppel Land, the property arm of rig builder Keppel Corp Ltd
, said its fourth-quarter net profit soared 47 percent
to $914.3 million, boosted by gains from the sale of a property
asset.
"A dividend boost of 20 cents was the highlight and should
catalyse its near-term share price," CIMB Research said in a
report.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)