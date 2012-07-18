SINGAPORE, July 18 Keppel Land Ltd
reported a 87.5 percent rise in second-quarter net profit,
lifted by the property developer's high-end residential project
in Singapore and K-REIT Asia, a real estate investment
trust that it sponsors.
Keppel Land earned S$94.7 million ($74.88 million) for the
three months ended in June, up from S$50.5 million a year
earlier. Revenue rose 25 percent to S$130.3 million.
The company said its Reflections at Keppel Bay project in
Singapore had a strong performance, while its Hotel Sedona
Yangon in Myanmar and Spring City Resort in Kunming, China, also
increased their contributions.
Keppel Land said it will continue to explore opportunities
for site acquisitions in Singapore and overseas for residential,
commercial and mixed-use developments.
Keppel Land is the property arm of Keppel Corp Ltd
, which also has businesses including offshore and
marine as well as infrastructure.
($1 = 1.2648 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)