SINGAPORE Jan 19 Singapore's third largest property developer, Keppel Land Ltd, said its fourth quarter net profit soared 47 percent, boosted by gains from the sale of a property asset.

The property arm of Keppel Corp Ltd, the world's largest rig-bulder, reported net profit of S$1.17 billion ($914.3 million), up from S$796.8 million a year ago.

Keppel Land said it made a gain of S$508.1 million from the sale of its 87.5 percent stake in Ocean Properties to K-REIT Asia. ($1 = 1.2797 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Anshuman Daga)