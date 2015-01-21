SINGAPORE Jan 21 Trading in shares of
Singapore's Keppel Land Ltd and its parent Keppel Corp
were halted on Wednesday ahead of a corporate
announcement.
Conglomerate Keppel Corp holds a 54.6 percent stake in
Keppel Land, the group's property arm. State investor Temasek
Holdings owns about 21 percent of Keppel Corp.
Keppel Land will release its fourth-quarter results after
market hours on Wednesday. Keppel Corp will announce its results
on Thursday.
Some analysts cited market talk of Keppel Land being taken
private by Keppel Corp as the reason for the trading halts.
"There is market speculation of a privatisation and you can see
that reflected in the stock price," said one analyst who did not
wish to be quoted as he was not authorised to speak to the
media.
A spokeswoman for both Keppel Land and Keppel Corp declined
to comment. Both companies separately said they would be
postponing their briefings for analysts and media but their
results would be announced as scheduled.
Keppel Land shares have risen 4.3 percent this week and
ended up 1.1 percent at S$3.65 ($3) on Tuesday on high volumes.
($1 = 1.3373 Singapore dollars)
(Additional reporting by Rujun Shen; Reporting By Aradhana
Aravindan and Anshuman Daga; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)