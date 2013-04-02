Hindu devotees leave Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram, capital of the southern Indian state of Kerala, after offering prayers, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, India, (TrustLaw) - A minister in Kerala has resigned following allegations by his wife that he had physically abused her for over a decade.

Forest Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar quit his post in the Kerala cabinet late on Monday after his wife, Yamini Thankachi, filed a police complaint against him alleging domestic violence.

"I have been tolerating the torture for the sake of our two children," Yamini Thankachi said, adding that Kumar started beating her after she married him 16 years ago.

Kumar has denied the charges and filed a complaint with the police against his wife, saying that she, in fact, had beaten him. He has also filed for divorce.

"I was attacked by Yamini with a sharp weapon on February 22 in the presence of my servant. I was again assaulted on March 7, forcing me to abandon my home," said Kumar, a popular film actor before he became a politician.

"I have resigned to pave the way for an impartial inquiry. I am confident I will be able to prove my innocence," he added.

Last month, a minister from Odisha was forced to resign after his daughter-in-law accused him, his wife and her husband of physically and mentally torturing her with dowry demands, which are illegal in India.

He was arrested over the weekend and has been released on bail.

