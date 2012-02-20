Officials appointed by the Supreme Court enter the premises of Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM A group of experts appointed by the Supreme Court began examining on Monday treasures unearthed from the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple last year estimated to be around $22 billion.

The bare-chested men in white mundus entered the 16th-century temple under the steely gaze of armed commandos to draw up a list of jewels and coins discovered from five subterranean vaults.

Using laser and digital archiving techniques, members of the panel will identify the treasures, standing for days inside a temporary control room created by temple authorities for the process to be completed.

Like most of India's deeply religious shrines, this temple of Lord Vishnu bars visitors from sitting down within the premises. The experts will also be restricted from handling certain items deemed sacred.

The sacks of ornaments, gold and silver coins, stone-studded crowns, idols and figurines inlaid with precious stones and jewels have an estimated value that is twice what India spent on education last year.

In a nation where 450 million people live in abject poverty, confusion over the future use of the treasure trove has sparked public anger.

The Congress party-led state government was seen as backing the temple board's desire to retain control over the discovery, not considering that it could fund education and healthcare.

The Supreme Court stepped in last year, dispatching a committee to first break open four vaults. The team headed by noted conservationist M.V. Nair will attempt to categorise the find, based on historical and financial relevance.

"We will conduct a review after examining every 100 articles. Each article will require 15 to 20 minutes for documentation," Nair told reporters outside the temple.

"We cannot say how long it will take to complete the entire process."