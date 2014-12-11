Dec 11 Kerdos Group SA :
* Said on Wednesday T.C. Capital Sp. z o.o. sold 5.89 pct
stake (or 3,136,634) in the company for 1.64 zlotys ($0.49) per
share on Dec. 4
* T.C. Capital Sp. z o.o. reduces its stake to 9.38 pct from
15.27 pct
* Chairman of the management board Kamil Kliniewski bought
3,200,000 of the company's shares on Dec. 4
* Kamil Kliniewski bought the shares as follows: 63,366
shares for 1.67 zlotys each and 3,136,634 shares for 1.64 zlotys
each
* The purchased stake represents 6.01 pct in the company and
the number of shares Kamil Kliniewski directly holds in Kerdos
Group SA
($1 = 3.3491 zlotys)
