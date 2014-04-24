PARIS, April 24 French luxury and sports brand group Kering on Thursday said it would go back on the acquisition trail in the sports and lifestyle sector only once it had turned around Puma.

"We will resume acquisitions once Puma's results have improved," Kering Deputy Chief Executive Jean-Francois Palus told a conference call with investors about the group's first quarter sales.

Puma has been suffering from declining sales for several quarters as its strategy to revamp the brand and introduce new, more technical running shoes has been taking time to yield results. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; editing by Maya Nikolaeva)