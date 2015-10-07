PARIS Oct 7 Kering's Balenciaga
fashion brand has appointed Demna Gvasalia as its new creative
director to replace Alexander Wang, who left to develop his
eponymous business.
Gvasalia, a German national of Georgian origin, launched his
own Vetements brand in 2014 after designing for Maison Martin
Margiela and LVMH's Louis Vuitton. He is a graduate of
the Royal Academy of Fine Arts of Antwerp.
Balenciaga Chief Executive Isabelle Guichot said in a
statement on Wednesday that Gvasalia was the best choice for the
job because of his "mastery of techniques", "expertise and
fashion knowledge", and "innovative and carefully considered
approach".
Wang, who had spent three years at Balenciaga's creative
helm, left this month after presenting his final collection in
Paris.
Wang had replaced Nicolas Ghesquiere in 2012, now at Louis
Vuitton, who was largely credited with having infused new life
into Balenciaga over more than a decade and helped turn it into
a global brand.
Balenciaga is Kering's fourth-biggest fashion label after
Gucci, Bottega Veneta and Saint Laurent.
Gvasalia will present his first collection at Paris Fashion
Week in March and will continue to design for Vetements.
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)