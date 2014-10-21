PARIS Oct 21 French luxury group Kering said on Tuesday it had named Carlo Alberto Beretta as Chief Executive Officer of Italy's Bottega Veneta, effective 7 January 2015.

Carlo Alberto Beretta, who has an extensive experience in the luxury industry, will report to Marco Bizzarri, CEO of Kering's Luxury, Couture & Leather Goods division, the statement said. Bizzarri will keep the role of president of Bottega Veneta in order to assure smooth transition.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Blaise Robinson)