* Nitsche succeeds Justin O'Shea
* Brioni suits worn by James Bond movie character
* Nitsche had previously been at Maison Martin Margiela
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, June 15 French luxury goods group Kering
said on Thursday it had picked Nina-Maria Nitsche as
the creative director of its upmarket Italian menswear brand
Brioni.
Nitsche succeeds Justin O'Shea, who left Brioni in October
2016 after a six month stint.
She will have responsibility for the collections and image
of Brioni, whose suits once clothed movie character James Bond
and have been favoured by former U.S. President Barack Obama and
his successor Donald Trump.
Prior to Brioni, Nitsche had been at Maison Martin Margiela,
which she joined in 1989, working closely with the founding
designer for 23 years. After Margiela's resignation, in 2009,
Nitsche took over the creative direction of the brand.
"Ever since I met her in 1996, I have been impressed by her
creative approach, starting from a clearly defined concept and
then transforming that into products that accurately resonate
with the customer," said Brioni chief executive Fabrizio
Malverdi.
Malverdi, formerly CEO of lingerie label Agent Provocateur,
joined Brioni in March 2017, replacing Gianluca Flore, who left
the group in February.
Kering bought Brioni in 2011. The group does not publish
individual figures for its smaller fashion brands, but Brioni
has suffered from a drop in tourist numbers in Europe.
It has also been impacted by lower Russian demand due to the
rouble's devaluation.
Brioni was founded by tailor Nazareno Fonticoli and
entrepreneur Gaetano Savini in Rome in 1945.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)