BRIEF-United Food Holdings says unit entered into MoU
* Memorandum Of Understanding In Relation To The Proposed Acquisition
PARIS Dec 12 Kering named Marco Bizzarri as the new head of its Gucci luxury brand to replace Patrizio di Marco from the start of January.
Kering added that Gucci Creative Director Frida Giannini would also leave her post at the end of February, with a replacement to be appointed later. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ingrid Melander)
* Memorandum Of Understanding In Relation To The Proposed Acquisition
COLOMBO, April 21 Sri Lankan shares gained on Friday to hit a more than six-month closing high on foreign buying in market heavyweight John Keells Holdings, helping boost the overall sentiment.