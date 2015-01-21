PARIS Jan 21 Gucci promoted senior designer
Alessandro Michele to creative director of the Italian fashion
house, its owner French luxury goods group Kering said
on Wednesday.
The Florence luxury mark, best known for its leather goods
aimed at the international jet-set, decided last month to part
with creative director Frida Giannini and CEO Patrizio di Marco,
promoting luxury couture and leather goods division head Marco
Bizzarri to the top job.
Michele, 42, joined Gucci's design team in 2002, eventually
rising to become the No. 2 designer after Giannini, Kering said
in a statement.
"Alessandro's talent and his knowledge of the company and
the design teams in place will for sure allow him to move
quickly and seamlessly in implementing his new creative
direction for the collections and the brand," Bizzarri said.
Born and trained in Rome, Michele's first collection as
creative director will be women's Autumn/Winter 2015-2016
ready-to-wear, to be presented on Feb. 25 in Milan.
One of Kering's biggest sources of income, Gucci has seen
sales slip as it moved the brand upmarket while also taking a
hit from weak market conditions, especially in China.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas. Editing by Alexandria Sage.)