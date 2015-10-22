(Corrects title of Jean-Francois Palus)
* Kering's Gucci comparable Q3 sales down 0.4 pct
* Kering total comparable sales up 3.1 pct
PARIS, Oct 22 Kering's luxury brand Gucci posted
a 0.4 percent drop in like-for-like third-quarter sales as
spending by Chinese tourists in Western Europe and Japan only
partially offset declines elsewhere in Asia.
The expected decline came after a surprise 4.6 percent sales
rise in the second quarter, which was helped by one-off
markdowns of previous collections, particularly in China.
Investors expect Gucci's revamp under new Chief Executive
Marco Bizzarri and creative head Alessandro Michele, appointed
at the beginning of 2015, only to start yielding results towards
the end of the year, and in earnest in 2016.
Group Managing Director Jean-Francois Palus said demand from
Chinese customers for Gucci slowed in the third quarter as the
rise in sales in Europe and Japan did not fully compensate lower
revenue from mainland China, Hong Kong and South Korea.
"And we do not see any improvement," Palus said.
Gucci third-quarter sales on a comparable basis jumped 27
and 24 percent respectively in Western Europe and Japan.
"This quarter was a period of transition," Kering Finance
Director Jean-Marc Duplaix said. "We are only starting now to
reap results from the brand's reorganisation," he said, adding
that new designs started hitting the shelves last month.
Duplaix said it was not clear whether the stock market slump
in China had hit demand for luxury goods at home, or abroad.
"For me the correlation is not evident," he told reporters
after Kering published third-quarter revenue figures.
Earlier this month, arch-rival LVMH said the stock
market collapse in China had affected sales, particularly at its
Louis Vuitton brand.
The Chinese luxury goods market has been hit by a government
crackdown on corruption.
"Kering breaks a series of disappointing updates by luxury
goods companies started last week and reports slightly better
than expected third-quarter organic sales progression, against
relatively muted expectations," said Exane BNP Paribas analyst
Luca Solca.
Burberry and Hugo Boss also both blamed
poor demand in China for disappointing trading updates last
week.
Kering's total comparable sales were up 3.1 percent in the
third quarter, with strong growth from French fashion brand
Saint Laurent.
The company said the relaunch of its Puma sports label
remained on track with like-for-like revenues up 3.9 percent
during the period.
Kering said watch brands, which include the newly acquired
Ulysse Nardin, "continued to be held back by an unfavourable
market context" but jewellery makers Boucheron, Pomellato and
Qeelin recorded revenue growth of 11 percent.
The company said trading at Italian tailor Brioni, acquired
four years ago, remained "volatile".
