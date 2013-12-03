PARIS Dec 3 French luxury and sports brand
group Kering plans to hold a board meeting on
Wednesday morning to discuss the sale of its loss-making La
Redoute mail order business, sources familiar with the matter
said on Tuesday.
"The board has been summoned on Wednesday morning concerning
La Redoute," one of the sources said. "This will be followed in
the afternoon by an extraordinary works council meeting to
inform staff."
Kering declined to comment.
Sources said earlier on Tuesday that Kering had received
four offers for La Redoute. Kering confirmed that it still hoped
to announce a sale of the unit by Christmas, without commenting
further.
(Reporting by Pascale Denis; Editing by Blaise Robinson)