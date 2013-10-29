PARIS Oct 29 French luxury group Kering
said significant job cuts would be needed as part of a
restructuring at its loss-making La Redoute mail order business,
which it is trying to sell.
After a meeting with Kering finance chief Jean-Marc Duplaix
at La Redoute's headquarters in Roubaix, a union source said on
Tuesday that around 700 jobs were at risk.
The unit's customer relations department, which employs 180
people, could also be outsourced, the union source added. La
Redoute has around 2,500 staff in France.
A Kering spokesman said it had received three offers for La
Redoute and that all potential buyers acknowledged the need for
a reorganisation, with an emphasis on logistics and IT.
"We indicated that the modernisation would have a
significant impact on jobs, without giving any figures," the
spokesman said.
La Redoute has so far failed to attract a firm offer and
there are no exclusive negotiations about a sale, according to
the union source.
Sources close to the matter told Reuters last week that
Kering was ready to inject at least 300 million euros ($414
million) into La Redoute to help find a buyer.
La Redoute is the last of Kering's retail businesses, which
it has been shedding to focus on luxury goods and sportswear.
Kering's exit from the retail industry began with the disposal
of department store Printemps in 2006.
($1 = 0.7254 euros)
(Reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier and Pascale Denis;
Editing by Marc Joanny/Mark Heinrich)