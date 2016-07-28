A man looks at a window display outside a Gucci store, part of the Kering group, at Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district in Hong Kong January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/Files

PARIS Kering's flagship fashion brand Gucci on Thursday posted forecast-beating second-quarter organic sales growth of 7.4 percent, driven by solid demand for the brand's new looks designed by Alessandro Michele, particularly in Western Europe.

Gucci, emerging from years of decline under new creative and management teams, beat organic sales growth forecasts of 2-3 percent and saw growth accelerate from the first quarter's 3.1 percent.

The performance helped make up for a 9.8 percent decline in like-for-like second-quarter sales at sister brand Bottega Veneta, Kering's second biggest fashion brand after Gucci.

Bottega Veneta's revenue drop was worse than in the first quarter, when organic sales fell 8.3 percent.

Kering Finance Director Jean-Marc Duplaix said around 70 percent of Bottega Veneta's customer base came from Asia, including Japan, and the brand had suffered from lower Asian tourist traffic to Europe.

Duplaix also explained that Bottega Veneta was hit by new fashion trends, which favoured small bags with shoulder straps, while the brand was better known for big bags and its intrecciato, or weaved leather.

"Our offer had to adapt itself to changing consumer attitudes," Duplaix said about Bottega Veneta in a conference call with journalists.

Bottega Veneta generated nearly 1.3 billion in annual sales last year while Gucci sales were just under 4 billion euros.

In June, Gucci Chief Executive Marco Bizzarri had said that he expected the brand's sales to have improved in the second quarter and to grow twice as fast as the wider luxury market in the medium term.

"The Gucci turnaround is working," Exane BNP Paribas analyst Luca Solca said about the brand's better-than-expected results.

Kering controls sports brand Puma as well as several fashion brands including Yves Saint Laurent and Stella McCartney.

(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Andrew Callus and Alexandra Hudson)