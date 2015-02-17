* Profits slip again at core brand Gucci

PARIS, Feb 17 The first tangible signs of Gucci's turnaround under its new creative and management duo will appear only in the second half of this year, parent Kering said on Tuesday after its flagship luxury brand posted lower full-year profits.

Kering Chief Executive Francois-Henri Pinault pledged a continuation of Gucci's strategy of moving up market which he sees as a remedy against consumers growing tired of big brands.

Gucci is under new management after Kering sacked Patrizio di Marco in December and appointed as chief executive Marco Bizzarri, who had shown his mettle at Bottega Veneta, another Kering brand.

Pinault said Gucci would redouble its efforts in terms of product innovation in what he termed "entry-level" products such as 350-euro ($399) silk scarves and 450-euro wallets.

"People expect innovation in small leather goods for example and we did not focus enough on this product category," Pinault said.

Gucci bags now start at 750 euros, up from 490 euros five years ago, as part of its move to become a more exclusive brand.

Many analysts believe Gucci's repositioning, which has seen the brand prune its range of entry level products, was too abrupt while that of arch-rival Louis Vuitton was smoother.

NEW DESIGNER

Fashion critics are eager to see what direction Gucci will take under its new chief designer Alessandro Michele and whether the brand will go back to the glamorous days of Tom Ford or opt for a more futuristic and modern look. Michele shows his first Gucci collection in Milan next week.

Hedi Slimane, who arrived at Kering's Saint Laurent in 2012, stamped his identity on the brand, turning it into a grunge, rock label and his breakthrough collections have helped double Saint Laurent's sales in three years.

At Louis Vuitton, the world's leading luxury brand with more than 7.5 billion euros in sales, Nicolas Ghesquiere successfully revamped the look and logo and as a result put Louis Vuitton back on the growth path.

Louis Vuitton is as central for investor sentiment towards LVMH as Gucci is for Kering, generating more than 60 percent of group profit.

Gucci, which saw its comparable sales decline in the fourth quarter by 0.5 percent, posted a 6.7 percent drop in 2014 operating profit to 1.05 billion euros.

Kering reported group operating profit of 1.66 billion euros for 2014, slightly below expectations. Kering stock, which gained 14 percent this year, was down 2 percent by 1500 GMT.

Pinault did not say when he expected Gucci's sales, in decline for nearly two years, to grow again. He would only say that the first tangible signs of the brand's revitalisation would be felt in the second half of the year.

He said Gucci had by now a little over 500 stores which was an ideal size in terms of network. From now on, the brand would work on maximising same store-sales by working on product innovation, as well as service in stores.

Pinault said a disposal of shoe brand Sergio Rossi was possible but selling sportswear company Puma, another problem child for the group, was not an option. ($1 = 0.8773 euros) (Editing by Mark John, James Regan and Keith Weir)