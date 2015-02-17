* Profits slip again at core brand Gucci
* New CEO and designer to tackle downturn
* Kering says Puma not for sale, Sergio Rossi under review
PARIS, Feb 17 The first tangible signs of
Gucci's turnaround under its new creative and management duo
will appear only in the second half of this year, parent Kering
said on Tuesday after its flagship luxury brand posted
lower full-year profits.
Kering Chief Executive Francois-Henri Pinault pledged a
continuation of Gucci's strategy of moving up market which he
sees as a remedy against consumers growing tired of big brands.
Gucci is under new management after Kering sacked Patrizio
di Marco in December and appointed as chief executive Marco
Bizzarri, who had shown his mettle at Bottega Veneta, another
Kering brand.
Pinault said Gucci would redouble its efforts in terms of
product innovation in what he termed "entry-level" products such
as 350-euro ($399) silk scarves and 450-euro wallets.
"People expect innovation in small leather goods for example
and we did not focus enough on this product category," Pinault
said.
Gucci bags now start at 750 euros, up from 490 euros five
years ago, as part of its move to become a more exclusive brand.
Many analysts believe Gucci's repositioning, which has seen
the brand prune its range of entry level products, was too
abrupt while that of arch-rival Louis Vuitton was smoother.
NEW DESIGNER
Fashion critics are eager to see what direction Gucci will
take under its new chief designer Alessandro Michele and whether
the brand will go back to the glamorous days of Tom Ford or opt
for a more futuristic and modern look. Michele shows his first
Gucci collection in Milan next week.
Hedi Slimane, who arrived at Kering's Saint Laurent in 2012,
stamped his identity on the brand, turning it into a grunge,
rock label and his breakthrough collections have helped double
Saint Laurent's sales in three years.
At Louis Vuitton, the world's leading luxury brand with more
than 7.5 billion euros in sales, Nicolas Ghesquiere successfully
revamped the look and logo and as a result put Louis Vuitton
back on the growth path.
Louis Vuitton is as central for investor sentiment towards
LVMH as Gucci is for Kering, generating more than 60 percent of
group profit.
Gucci, which saw its comparable sales decline in the fourth
quarter by 0.5 percent, posted a 6.7 percent drop in 2014
operating profit to 1.05 billion euros.
Kering reported group operating profit of 1.66 billion euros
for 2014, slightly below expectations. Kering stock, which
gained 14 percent this year, was down 2 percent by 1500 GMT.
Pinault did not say when he expected Gucci's sales, in
decline for nearly two years, to grow again. He would only say
that the first tangible signs of the brand's revitalisation
would be felt in the second half of the year.
He said Gucci had by now a little over 500 stores which was
an ideal size in terms of network. From now on, the brand would
work on maximising same store-sales by working on product
innovation, as well as service in stores.
Pinault said a disposal of shoe brand Sergio Rossi was
possible but selling sportswear company Puma, another
problem child for the group, was not an option.
