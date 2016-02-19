* Gucci shows signs of recovery after lean years

* New collections get good reception

* Stores also being renovated (Adds detail, management, analyst comment)

By Astrid Wendlandt

PARIS, Feb 19 Italian luxury brand Gucci beat sales growth forecasts in the final three months of last year, signalling it is regaining its lustre in the fashion world after years of weakness and soul-searching.

Helped by solid demand in Western Europe and Japan, the performance from Gucci was the strongest in nearly three years for a brand which accounts for the bulk of operating profit at parent company Kering.

Gucci's comparable sales in the fourth quarter rise 5 percent, beating market expectations of around 2 percent.

Creative director Alessandro Michele's new collections rolled out in stores last autumn, brought a more romantic, vintage style, well received by critics and buyers.

"The renewal is going forward and all the lights have turned green," deputy chief executive Jean-Francois Palus said at a presentation of the group's results, adding he expected the brand's performance to continue improving in 2016.

Gucci has been led by CEO Marco Bizzarri for over a year after a long period of decline under the previous leadership who oversaw global expansion and move upmarket in terms of price and products that backfired and weakened the brand's desirability.

Exane BNP Paribas analyst Luca Solca said that Gucci's management appeared to be "on the right track."

"Gucci has come in with a significant number of new styles that are starting to turn heads -- at the same time, it is benefiting from promotions on its former collections."

Palus said Gucci had already renovated some 30 shops with the new designs and atmosphere, which had helped drive back traffic and it would revamp twice that number this year.

Kering said Gucci's network of directly-owned stores which stood at 525 at the end of the year, was likely to remain roughly the same in 2016.

Around 30 percent of Gucci's turnover in the fourth quarter was made up of new collections and that will rise to 50 percent in the first quarter and 100 percent by the end of the year.

Kering said Gucci's sales were also back on the growth path in China, a market where they had fallen significantly in recent years.

Its shares, which rose more than 2 percent in morning trade, slipped 0.4 percent to 159.60 euros by 1450 GMT.

One dark spot in Kering's results was Bottega Veneta's 3.1 percent drop in like-for-like sales in the fourth quarter. However, Yves Saint Laurent maintained its stellar rise with comparable revenue up 27.4 percent during the period with the brand approaching the 1 billion euro mark. ($1 = 0.9001 euros)

