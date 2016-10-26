PARIS Oct 26 Shares in Kering surged
to a 15-year high on Wednesday after flagship brand Gucci
reported double-digit quarterly sales growth for the first time
since 2012, sealing a much faster than expected turnaround.
Kering shares rose more than 8 percent to a high of 204.1
euros as investors cheered Gucci's 17 percent jump in comparable
third-quarter sales published on Tuesday night, significantly
above a 10 percent market forecast.
Gucci accounts for more than 60 percent of Kering's
operating profit.
The Italian brand has revived sales, which were flat or
declining each quarter two years ago, to become one of the
fashion industry's fastest-growing labels. That has put it in
the same league as smaller rivals such as sister brand Yves
Saint Laurent and Qatari-controlled Valentino and Balmain.
Gucci "demonstrates, as LVMH did two weeks ago, that it is
still possible for truly unique and innovative luxury brands
with a strong heritage and brand equity to grow despite the
ongoing macro headwinds affecting the sector," said Omar Saad,
analyst at brokerage Evercore ISI in New York.
LVMH shares also jumped earlier this month after Louis
Vuitton posted an estimated 7 percent rise in third-quarter
sales that came significantly above analysts' 2 percent
estimate.
Gucci, under the leadership of designer Alessandro Michele
and Chief Executive Marco Bizzarri since early 2015, has adopted
a vintage "geek chic" look that has caught customers' attention
and translated into higher sales.
Gucci's rebound provides further evidence that the luxury
industry has become a market share game, analysts said.
It has become more difficult than ever for big luxury brands
such as Dior, Chanel and Prada to achieve growth as they can no
longer boost revenues simply by opening new stores or lifting
prices - after having done so excessively in recent years.
To fight competition from niche and more exclusive labels,
big brands are having to redouble efforts to surprise customers
with audacious looks and marketing narratives.
Gucci has revamped its stores in a baroque style, complete
with Persian carpets, and come up with innovative new products,
including a range of leather bags with painted insects and
animals that have proven popular.
Asked if the turnaround was sustainable, Kering Finance
Director Jean-Marc Duplaix told analysts on Tuesday: "We have a
plan for Gucci and we are not at the end of the plan yet."
He predicted more gains from the brand's new store concepts,
product ranges and client loyalty programmes.
Yves Saint Laurent also surprised with a 33.9 percent jump
in comparable third-quarter sales even though the French fashion
brand parted ways with its star designer Hedi Slimane, replaced
in April by Anthony Vaccarello.
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing Susan Fenton)