* Kering total luxury organic sales up 5.6 pct vs
expectations 7-8 pct
* Gucci organic sales up 0.6 pct, weakest growth since 2009
* Gucci China organic sales down "in low single digits"
* Puma Q3 organic sales down 0.8 pct
By Astrid Wendlandt
PARIS, Oct 24 Gucci still has more work to do to
become a more exclusive brand, parent Kering said on
Thursday after the leather goods maker posted its weakest sales
growth in four years.
Gucci, which accounts for more than half of Kering's
valuation, has been hit like arch-rival LVMH's Louis
Vuitton by lower Asian demand and disruptions linked to efforts
to reposition itself more upmarket.
Gucci's like-for-like third-quarter sales rose 0.6 percent,
undershooting analysts' forecasts of at least 1 percent growth,
while Louis Vuitton's sales rose an estimated 1-2 percent during
the period.
By comparison, both brands still enjoyed sales growth of
more than 10 percent between 2010 and early 2012, bouncing back
from the 2008-2009 spending downturn triggered by the U.S. and
European financial crises.
The declining sales trends at Gucci and Louis Vuitton are
more a reflection of consumers' weaker appetite for mega brands
than a sign of a general slowdown in the luxury goods market,
analysts said.
Rival brands such as Prada, Salvatore Ferragamo
, Hermes and Burberry continue to
report sales growth well above 10 percent.
"It would be wrong to extrapolate Gucci trends, or Louis
Vuitton for that matter, to the overall industry," HSBC luxury
goods analyst Antoine Belge said.
"The repositioning of both brands towards less logo and more
leather is working at full speed, but is a long-term process."
Suffering from being seen as too ubiquitous, Gucci and Louis
Vuitton are trying to strengthen their high-end offering with
fewer logo-embossed goods and a greater variety of expensive
leather bags.
"There is still some progress to be made regarding this
repositioning. This transformation is not over yet," Kering
Chief Financial Officer Jean-Marc Duplaix told analysts about
Gucci during a conference call.
Duplaix said no-logo handbags such as the Bamboo Shopper
made up 55 percent of total Gucci leather goods sales against 35
percent in the third quarter of 2012, while the average handbag
price was 10 percent higher.
Gucci is also cleaning up its wholesale distribution,
particularly in countries such as the United States, Japan and
Italy, and refurbishing and enlarging directly operated stores
where it now makes 77 percent of total revenue.
"The performance of Gucci is due to a consumer environment
in China that has become more negative and the brand's move
upmarket which has led to lower volumes of entry-price leather
goods," Duplaix told journalists in a conference call.
Analysts pointed to the strong performance of Kering's other
luxury brands in the third quarter with comparable sales at
Bottega Veneta up 16 percent, up 12 percent at Yves Saint
Laurent while at other brands together, including Stella
McCartney and Alexander McQueen, they rose 9.4 percent.
MIXED PICTURE
Globally, Kering said the picture was mixed as Gucci's
like-for-like sales in China had dropped "in low single digits"
during the third quarter and 2 percent in Western Europe, but
they rose 10 percent in Japan and 3 percent in North America.
The group's Puma brand, which is in the middle of
a restructuring and strategy revamp, saw quarterly revenue drop
0.8 percent on a like-for-like basis.
Separately, Kering said it was still in talks with potential
buyers for its La Redoute mail order business. The group
confirmed it would have to inject cash into the business before
offloading it but declined to confirm a reported amount of 300
million euros.
"The capital increase is an element of discussion, it is too
early to elaborate on that," Duplaix said.
Duplaix said Kering expected to reach a deal before the end
of the year and close the transaction in the first half of 2014.