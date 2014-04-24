* Gucci like-for-like sales growth 0.3 pct in Q1, down 3.2
pct reported
* Kering total like-for-like luxury sales up 6.3 pct
* Puma like-for-like Q1 sales down 0.4 pct
(Adds details, management, analyst comments)
By Astrid Wendlandt
PARIS, April 24 Gucci's sales growth remained
sluggish in the first three months of the year, hit in part by
the brand's upmarket repositioning and the clean-up of its
wholesale distribution network.
The Italian brand, which represents the bulk of valuation
for parent Kering, on Thursday posted a 0.3 percent
rise in like-for-like sales for the first quarter, broadly in
line with analysts' expectations.
In a conference call with journalists, Kering Finance
Director Jean-Marc Duplaix said Gucci's sales in China were
still declining, without providing figures. But he added that
"trends are improving".
In southern Europe, a region hit by depressed consumer
demand for several years, Kering's deputy CEO Jean-Francois
Palus said trading was stabilising.
"We see a stabilisation in Mediterranean countries,
particularly in Italy, and significant improvement in Spain and
Portugal," he said, adding that he expected France to be one of
the most "complicated markets in 2014" due to its poor economy.
Kering said it had noted a drop in demand from Russian and
Ukrainian customers due to the crisis in Ukraine but stressed
that clients from these countries made up only 4 percent of
total sales. However, it later said that Italian tailor Brioni
was more exposed, with Russians making up more than 20 percent
of its clientele.
The group said its main concern regarding the situation in
Ukraine was its impact on the Russian rouble, which was losing
value against major currencies. Duplaix said hedging policies
for currencies from emerging markets such as the Russian rouble
could be "complex" to put in place.
Gucci still makes more than 20 percent of its turnover from
wholesale buyers, whose contribution to comparable sales dropped
19 percent in the first quarter after some accounts with
department stores were closed. Revenue from directly operated
stores was up 6 percent on a like-for-like basis.
"The numbers are broadly in line with expectations but it
looks like Louis Vuitton is further down the transformation path
than Gucci," one London-based luxury goods analyst said.
Gucci, which already saw its sales stall in the fourth
quarter, continued to underperform arch-rival Louis Vuitton,
owned by industry leader LVMH, which posted comparable
sales growth of close to 9 percent in the first quarter.
Meanwhile, Britain's Burberry posted strong revenue
growth for the first few months of the year, driven by solid
demand in Asia.
Overall, Kering's total quarterly luxury sales rose 6.3
percent to 1.6 billion euros ($2.21 billion) while revenue from
the group's Puma sports brand fell 0.4 percent on a comparative
basis and 6.6 percent on a reported basis.
PUMA PAIN
Sales at Kering's sports brand Puma have been falling for
several quarters as it is suffering from lacklustre demand in
Europe, its biggest market, and its strategy to revamp the brand
and introduce new, more technical running shoes is taking time
to yield results.
"This is an ongoing process," Palus told a conference call
with investors about the group's first quarter sales.
"We are going to launch new products but most of these new
products will come next year."
Palus added that Kering would only return to the acquisition
trail in the sports and lifestyle sector only once Puma had been
turned around.
Kering, which last year changed its name from PPR
(Pinault-Printemps-La Redoute) to distance itself from its
retail past, also unveiled a reorganisation of its luxury
activities with the creation of three divisions to better manage
its brands.
The first one, to be called Luxury, Couture & Leather groups
would regroup all fashion brands except Gucci, such as Stella
McCartney, Balenciaga led by Bottega Veneta CEO Marco Bizzarri
who would remain chairman of the brand with Kering appointing
soon a new CEO.
Gucci would remain under the stewardship of Patrizio di
Marco and direct supervision of Kering Chief Executive
Francois-Henri Pinault, son of the group's founder Francois.
The third luxury division would focus on watches and
jewellery, headed by LVMH veteran Albert Bensoussan, who
spearheaded Louis Vuitton's foray into watch-making and
jewellery from 2003 to 2010.
"This will strengthen the monitoring and focus the business
expertise and resources that the Group makes available to its
brands to accelerate their development," Kering said in a
statement.
($1 = 0.7236 Euros)
(Editing by James Regan)