By Astrid Wendlandt
PARIS, Oct 23 Sales trends at Italian fashion
brand Gucci showed signs of turning the corner in the third
quarter, particularly in major markets such as western Europe
and China, despite remaining negative, owner Kering
said on Thursday.
Kering said demand in China had started to return since the
second quarter and added that appetite for the brand from local
consumers in western Europe was also getting stronger.
"It is a gradual improvement ... I think that globally for
Gucci we can say that we have reached an inflexion point at the
end of the second quarter," Kering Finance Director Jean-Marc
Duplaix told journalists on a conference call.
Gucci's like-for-like sales fell 1.9 percent in the three
months to Sept. 30, compared with a drop of 2.4 percent in the
previous quarter. Many analysts had expected Gucci's sales to
drop no more than 1 percent or remain flat.
Duplaix steered clear of giving any guidance on the timing
of a return to sales growth for Gucci, which accounts for the
bulk of Kering's operating profit and stock market valuation.
He also said the riots in Hong Kong earlier this month had
hit sales and trading had deteriorated in Singapore as well.
Softer demand from China due to the country's weaker economy
and its crackdown on conspicuous spending has affected big
luxury groups such as Kering and LVMH, but it has hit
hardest specialist watch makers such as Richemeont and
Swatch Group.
Kering said sales from its so-called "soft luxury" products,
comprising leather goods and apparel, were up 5 percent, while
revenue from "hard luxury," or watches and jewellery, was down 8
percent.
Duplaix estimated Chinese clients at home and abroad
represented around a third of total Gucci product buyers.
NEGATIVE TREND
Kering also said Gucci purchases from Japanese and Russians
in western Europe had declined since the beginning of the year
and this negative trend had continued in the third quarter.
Gucci's sales from its directly operated shops fell 5
percent in the Asia Pacific region and were down 1 percent in
western Europe, but were up 8 percent in North America and up 4
percent in Japan in the third quarter.
Kering had indicated in July it expected Gucci's wholesale
revenue to stabilise in the second half and they fell 8 percent
in the third quarter against a drop of 12 percent in the first
half.
The group said the decline was partly due to having narrowed
its range of small leather goods and luggage products and
forecast wholesale trends would continue to improve in the
fourth quarter.
Kering said like-for-like sales from Bottega Veneta, its
second-biggest brand after Gucci, rose 10.8 percent in the third
quarter while revenue from Saint Laurent was up 27.5 percent.
Another bright note was Kering's Puma sportswear
brand, which enjoyed its best quarter in several years with
comparable sales growth of 6.2 percent.
Duplaix said the brand was reaping the fruits of its
turnaround and hard work from its new management and creative
teams. It also benefited from a rebound in the euro zone,
particularly in France and Germany, its two biggest markets.
"We consider that there are very encouraging signs and order
books are filling up nicely," Duplaix said about Puma.
Overall, Kering's total like-for-like third-quarter sales
rose 4.4 percent to 2.61 billion euros ($3.3 billion), broadly
in line with expectations.
(1 US dollar = 0.7906 euro)
