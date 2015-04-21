BRIEF-The Cheesecake Factory reports Q1 earnings per share $0.72 excluding items
* The Cheesecake Factory reports results for first quarter of fiscal 2017
PARIS, April 21 Kering's flagship Gucci brand posted a steeper-than-expected decline in first-quarter sales, which it blamed on a transition period as it works to regain momentum under a new creative and management duo.
Gucci, which accounts for nearly 60 percent of Kering's operating profit, saw comparable sales fall nearly 8 percent in the three months to March 31, while analysts had expected a drop of 3-6 percent.
"Our priority is to give Gucci new impetus," Kering Finance Director Jean-Marc Duplaix said on Tuesday.
Kering group first-quarter sales rose 11.4 percent to 2.651 billion euros ($2.85 billion), down 0.6 percent on a comparable basis, the company said. ($1 = 0.9294 euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)
* Total group sales for the 13 weeks 30 January to 30 April up 11.9% yoy at constant exchange rates