MILAN Aug 31 Italian private equity firm
Investindustrial has been discussing for months with French
luxury group Kering a possible purchase of its Sergio
Rossi shoe brand but a deal is still far away, a source close to
the matter said on Monday.
Kering said in January it was looking at all options
concerning the Italian footwear and accessories brand founded in
the 1960s.
The source said a deal had appeared within reach in recent
months but there were still many points to be dealt with.
Earlier on Monday, Bloomberg reported that a sale of Sergio
Rossi to Investindustrial may be announced as soon as next
month.
Kering declined to comment.
(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Luca Trogni)