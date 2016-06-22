PARIS, June 22 Former Yves Saint Laurent star
designer Hedi Slimane has launched a lawsuit against his former
employer Kering, the company and other sources told Reuters on
Wednesday.
Kering confirmed the lawsuit in a statement and said it
concerned Slimane's non-competition obligation. Kering said it
had lifted this clause at the end of Slimane's contract, freeing
him from this potential constraint.
It added that Slimane - who has designed clothes for
celebrities including singer David Bowie and actor Brad Pitt -
is now requesting that this clause still be applied and that the
financial compensation for it be paid.
Kering said the disagreement does not alter the group's
recognition for Slimane's contribution, who it said has reformed
the fashion house during his four-year tenure as creative
director.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)