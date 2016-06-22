(Adds response from Slimane's lawyer, details)
PARIS, June 22 Former Yves Saint Laurent star
designer Hedi Slimane has launched a lawsuit against his former
employer Kering, the company and other sources told Reuters on
Wednesday.
Kering confirmed the lawsuit in a statement and said it
concerned Slimane's non-competition obligation. Kering said it
had lifted this clause at the end of Slimane's contract, freeing
him from this potential constraint.
It added that Slimane - who has designed clothes for
celebrities including singer David Bowie and actor Brad Pitt -
is now requesting that this clause still be applied and that the
financial compensation for it be paid.
Kering said the disagreement does not alter the group's
recognition for Slimane's contribution, who it said has reformed
the fashion house during his four-year tenure as creative
director.
Slimane's lawyer declined to comment on the case when
contacted by Reuters.
The case was filed in Paris' commercial court on May 26 and
a decision is expected on June 29.
Kering announced Slimane's departure in April after four
years in charge of the brand, which he directed from his studio
in California.
Some observers have said that Slimane had wanted to
renegotiate his salary sharply higher, but was refused by Kering
Chief Executive Francois-Henri Pinault. Slimane's lawyer
rejected that claim outright.
Belgian designer Anthony Vaccarello replaced Slimane at the
creative helm of the brand in April.
