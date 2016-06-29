(Adds Kering to appeal)
PARIS, June 29 Luxury goods group Kering
was ordered on Wednesday to pay $13 million to a
former fashion designer Hedi Slimane in an interim court ruling
on the way his departure from the company was handled, his
lawyer said.
Slimane worked for Kering's Yves Saint Laurent brand, and
designed clothes for singer songwriter David Bowie and actor
Brad Pitt among others.
He brought the case after his employer did not apply a
non-compete clause that was in his contract when they parted
company in April.
Slimane argued that the clause should have been applied,
along with associated financial compensation.
"We won," said the lawyer, Herve Temime. "I'm happy because
this its a natural outcome. The contract terms were absolutely
clear."
Kering said it would appeal.
(Reporting by Pascale Denis and Chine Labbe; Writing by Andrew
Callus; Editing by Leigh Thomas)