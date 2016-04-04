One Direction singer Styles' solo album tops U.S. Billboard chart
LOS ANGELES One Direction singer Harry Styles cemented his transition into a solo career with a chart-topping debut album on Monday, the second member of the band to top the chart.
PARIS French luxury group Kering on Monday named Belgian designer Anthony Vaccarello, 36, as the new creative director of fashion brand Yves Saint Laurent.
He will replace Hedi Slimane, who is stepping down after four years at the brand's creative helm. A source told Reuters on Friday that Vaccarello was set to take over.
Italian fashion house Versace had announced earlier on Monday that Vaccarello would quit as creative director of its Versus Versace brand.
Vaccarello will present his first collection for Yves Saint Laurent in October during Paris Spring-Summer 2017 fashion week, Kering said in a statement.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)
CANNES, France Clint Eastwood was just like any other American boy growing up on the Westerns of the 1930s and 40s, he told a seminar at the Cannes Film Festival, where he recounted his rise to movie star and acclaimed director.