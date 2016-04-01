PARIS, April 1 French luxury group Kering
is expected to announce as early as Monday the
appointment of Belgian designer Anthony Vaccarello as the new
creative director of fashion brand Yves Saint Laurent.
Kering said on Friday that Hedi Slimane, who had been at the
brand's creative helm since 2012, had resigned.
"It has been signed. It should be announced on Monday," a
source with first hand knowledge of the matter told Reuters, on
condition of anonymity.
The source added that before Vaccarello accepted the job he
agreed to stop developing his own brand and to focus solely on
Yves Saint Laurent.
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Alexander Smith)