PARIS, April 1 French luxury group Kering is expected to announce as early as Monday the appointment of Belgian designer Anthony Vaccarello as the new creative director of fashion brand Yves Saint Laurent.

Kering said on Friday that Hedi Slimane, who had been at the brand's creative helm since 2012, had resigned.

"It has been signed. It should be announced on Monday," a source with first hand knowledge of the matter told Reuters, on condition of anonymity.

The source added that before Vaccarello accepted the job he agreed to stop developing his own brand and to focus solely on Yves Saint Laurent. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Alexander Smith)