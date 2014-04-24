BRIEF-Arab Hotels Q1 loss widens
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 526,691 versus loss of JOD 422,977 year ago
PARIS, April 24 Gucci's sales growth remained sluggish in the first three months of the year, hit in part by the brand's upmarket repositioning and the lost sales resulting from the clean-up of its wholesale distribution network.
The Italian brand, which represents the bulk of valuation for parent Kering, on Thursday posted a 0.3 percent rise in like-for-like sales for the first quarter, broadly in line with analysts' expectations.
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Andrew Callus)
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 526,691 versus loss of JOD 422,977 year ago
NEW YORK, April 30 https://www.wsj.com/articles/target-comes-to-the-lower-east-side-1493551319