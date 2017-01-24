Jan 24 (IFR) - Ukraine's Kernel Holding has set final guidance for a benchmark five-year US dollar bond at 9% (+/-12.5bp), to price in range, according to a lead.

The agribusiness firm, rated B+/B, began marketing the notes at 9.25-9.50%.

Order books are over US$2bn on the 144A/Reg S deal, which will price today via lead managers ING and JP Morgan. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Alex Chambers)