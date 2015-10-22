UPDATE 3-Macy's and Kohl's weak sales weigh on department store shares
* Kohl's shares drop after initial gain (Adds details from conference call, analysts' comments; updates shares)
WARSAW Oct 22 Ukrainian agriculture group Kernel said on Thursday it swung to a net profit of $106.9 million in the financial year ended June 30 from a loss of almost 100 million a year earlier.
"Our sunflower oil business contributed a record high $213 million to our EBITDA, up 20 percent year-on-year ... Additionally, we benefited from a Ukrainian currency devaluation on the cost side," Warsaw-listed Kernel said in a statement.
An almost 50 percent devaluation of the hryvnya currency during Kernel's financial year had a positive on its export-oriented business, inflating operating profit.
In the previous financial year, Kernel had suffered a $98 million net loss due to a plunge in soft commodity prices and low sunflower seed stocks.
Kernel shares, a favourite of Polish private pension funds, have risen 94 percent this year, after a 25 percent plunge in 2014. Bill Gates' Cascade Investment bought 5 percent stake in the company in October.
Kernel has a stock market valuation of $1.17 billion. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by David Holmes)
BARCELONA, May 11 Triple Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday he expects to be back up to speed in Spain this weekend after struggling for pace in Russia.