By Claire Ruckin
June 22
LONDON, June 22 French construction company
Materis has attracted a number of potential buyers in the sale
of its aluminates unit Kerneos, which is expected to fetch
around 680 million euros ($857.2 million), banking sources said
on Friday.
The sale process has attracted interest from both private
equity and trade buyers and second-round bids are due next week,
banking sources said.
Axa Private Equity and Astorg Partners are expected to
submit bids, while French minerals processing company Imerys has
also been close to the process. PAI Partners, which had
expressed prior interest, is no longer thought to be involved in
the auction, banking sources added.
Axa, Astorg and PAI declined to comment.
The company could fetch around 8.5 times Kerneos's
approximately 80 million euro EBITDA, the bankers said.
Bankers are preparing debt packages of around 300 million
euros to back any buyout, should it go to a private equity
buyer. Debt is likely to be provided through an all-senior
leveraged loan structure.
Proceeds from a sale will be used to repay some of Materis'
debt, easing pressure on the Wendel-owned company after it
recently completed a long-winded amend-and-extend process and
covenant reset.
During the nine months negotiations, Materis's lenders
pushed for provisions regarding the way proceeds from disposals
would be used.
Wendel declined to comment on the sale.
French private equity firm Wendel bought Materis in a 2006
leveraged buyout. Materis supplies specialty building materials
for the construction industry, including aluminates, admixtures,
mortars and paints. It is the world's number one aluminates
supplier, according to Wendel's websites.