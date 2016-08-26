BRIEF-Invalda Invl says finished share buy-back
* SAYS WILL PURCHASE 0.19 PERCENT OF OWN SHARES FOR TOTAL AMOUNT OF EUR 104,995.80 (WITHOUT BROKERAGE FEES) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
HONG KONG Aug 26 Private equity firm Kerogen Capital said on Friday it has secured $830 million in its second energy fund, taking its total assets under management to over $2 billion since inception.
In a statement, Kerogen, with offices in Hong Kong and London, said the fund will invest in international energy sectors outside North America, providing growth capital to upstream oil and gas companies.
Kerogen said it has so far made two investments, namely Zennor Petroleum, a platform focused on the British North Sea and Hurricane Energy, another British company. (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
MADRID, May 18 Spain's economic growth is showing signs of speeding up in the second quarter of 2017 after gross domestic product expanded by 0.8 percent in the first three months of the year, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Thursday.