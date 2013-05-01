BRIEF-Metro CEO says no talks with Media-Saturn founder
* Metro CEO says no talks taking place with Media-Saturn founder Kellerhals, waiting for court ruling on demerger Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)
LONDON May 1 Kerry Group PLC : * 2.2% increase in continuing business volumes in Q1 * Q1 reported revenues increased by 0.6% * -q1 like-for-like (lfl) revenue increased by 0.4% * Expects to achieve 7% to 11% growth in adjusted earnings per share in 2013 to
a range of 250 to 260 cent per share * Source text for Eikon
* Metro CEO says no talks taking place with Media-Saturn founder Kellerhals, waiting for court ruling on demerger Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, May 31 German-owned Vapiano SE is planning an initial public offering this year to raise 85 million euros ($95 million) to help fund expansion of its Italian-themed restaurants.