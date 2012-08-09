* Sees 8-12 percent growth in adjusted 2012 EPS

* Like-for-like H1 revenue up 2.5 percent

* Shares up 3.4 percent

By Conor Humphries

DUBLIN, Aug 9 Irish food group Kerry raised its 2012 earnings forecast on the back of higher first-half margins in its key ingredients business, shrugging off an expected rise in second-half costs.

Ireland's third-biggest listed company by value said on Thursday it expected to post earnings per share of 8-12 euro cents, up from a forecast of 7-10 cents in May.

Also, the company expected to spend free cash of 250-300 million euros ($309-$371 million) on acquisitions, focusing on developing markets, beverages and pharmaceuticals, chief financial officer Brian Mehigan said.

Adjusted first-half earnings per share rose 14.3 percent to 99.2 cents. Group sales increased 10 percent to 2.9 billion euros, and were up by 2.5 percent on a like-for like basis.

"It was a good beat on the margin side thanks to organic new business wins and internal rationalisations," said Liam Igoe, an analyst with Goodbody stockbrokers, who had forecast EPS of 93.5 cents.

He said margins may be tighter in the second half when Kerry will book a 10 million euro charge initially planned for the first half.

Shares in Kerry, whose consumer foods division produces Wall's sausages and Cheesestrings snacks, were up 3.4 percent at 37.5 euros at 0743 GMT, while the broader Irish market. was up 0.5 percent.

Kerry's ingredients and flavours business, which represents about two thirds of revenue, helped to compensate for weaker performance in its British and Irish consumer food business.

The trading margin for ingredients was up 30 basis points to 10.3 percent, while the margin on consumer foods was flat. The group trading margin was up 20 basis points to 8.3 percent.

"We are having a very good performance in North and South America, while Europe is a little sluggish," Mehigan said.

Like-for-like revenue growth was 3 percent in the Americas, almost double the 1.6 percent seen in its Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

One cloud on the horizon was a surge in commodity prices in recent weeks. "We were looking at raw material declining in the second half, but now we are looking at that being inflationary, with some categories up by as much as 10 percent," Mehigan said.

Cost inflation will be higher in the next six months than it was in the first half and higher than in 2011, he said.