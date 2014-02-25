Feb 25 Kerry Group PLC :
* FY group revenue of 5.8 billion eur reflecting 4.6 pct
underlying sales growth
* FY adjusted EPS* up 10.2 pct to 257.9 cents
* FY trading profit increased by 9.4 pct to 611 million eur
* Final dividend per share of 28 cents (total 2013 dividend up
11.7 pct to 40 cents)
* Expects to achieve 6 pct to 10 pct growth in adjusted
earnings per share in 2014-CEO
* Adjusted profit before tax, brand related intangible asset
amortisation and
non-trading items increased by 9 pct to 532 million eur
* In 2014 Kerry will establish a global technology & innovation
centre and
regional headquarters