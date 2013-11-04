RIYADH Nov 4 Saudi Arabia's foreign minister
said on Monday the kingdom's recent policy differences with the
United States were mostly on tactics rather than on goals, and
such disagreements were a normal part of relations between any
two countries.
Referring to Syria, Prince Saud al-Faisal added that the
kingdom realised the importance of talks as a means of ending
conflict, but such discussions could not go on indefinitely.
The minister was speaking at a joint news conference with
his U.S. counterpart John Kerry, who is visiting Saudi Arabia on
the latest stop on a tour partly aimed at defusing tensions with
Arab powers.
"(U.S.-Saudi) relations have always been based on
independence and respect and based on serving mutual interests,"
Prince Saud said.
"Difference is a normal matter and we seek to mend it
through communication between the two nations."
In an opening statement to the news conference, the prince
added in a passage on Syria's war that his country realised the
importance of negotiations for solving crises.
"But we, at the same time, realize that negotiations should
not go on indefinitely, especially that tremendous tasks are
ahead of us and they need decisive intervention."