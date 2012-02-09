HONG KONG Feb 9 Home builder Kerry Properties on Thursday said it had won the tender for a residential project in Hong Kong for HK$2.7 billion ($348 million), at a price slightly higher than the market expected.

Surveyors had been forecasting the site, on Castle Peak Road in the New Territories, would fetch HK$2.2 billion to HK$2.4 billion.

The cost for the land works out at around HK$2,900 per square foot, which a source at a rival developer said is relatively high for Tuen Mun.

The site allows for the construction of 87,291 square meters of floor space, with the government requiring the developer to build at least 1,100 apartments. The government, which controls land sales in the territory, has vowed to put enough land on the market next fiscal year to allow the construction of 30,000 flats.

Developers have been cautious in buying new land in Hong Kong, with transactions in the city at levels last seen during the aftermath of the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy.

Kerry shares rose 3.14 percent in Hong Kong on Thursday ahead of the announcement, which came after the close of trading. ($1 = 7.7538 Hong Kong dollars) (Additional reporting by Joy Leung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)