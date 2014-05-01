UPDATE 3-Cardinal Health's dull forecast drags along rivals' shares
* Shares fall 12 pct; rivals down 5 pct (Adds analyst comments, shares)
May 1 Kerry Group Plc :
* 3.3 pct underlying sales growth
* Earnings guidance for full year reaffirmed
* Reported revenues decreased by 1.7 pct reflecting adverse translation impact of significant currency headwinds
* Groupwide continuing business volumes grew by 2.9 pct
* 40 basis points improvement in group trading profit margin
* Expects to achieve 6 pct to 10 pct growth in adjusted EPS to a range of 273 to 284 cent per share in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares fall 12 pct; rivals down 5 pct (Adds analyst comments, shares)
* During the General Assembly meeting 2016 the proposal from Ahmet Afif Topbaş, one of the shareholders, regarding the increase of the profit distribution recommendation by the Board of Directors was submitted to the approval of the General Assembly and it was accepted by majority votes