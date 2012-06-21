By Lionel Laurent
| PARIS, June 21
PARIS, June 21 Former Societe Generale
trader Jerome Kerviel lied and acted alone in hiding massive,
risky bets that lost the French bank 4.9 billion euros ($6.18
billion) and crippled its image, SocGen's former chief executive
told a Paris court on Thursday.
Ex-CEO Daniel Bouton, who was head of SocGen when the
Kerviel scandal broke in early 2008, was called to take the
stand as part of Kerviel's month-long appeal to clear his name
and overturn a three-year jail sentence handed down in 2010.
Dismissing Kerviel's allegations that his superiors knew of
his trading positions as "rubbish", Bouton told the court in
hushed tones that the bank's risk managers and back-office staff
never stood a chance against the trader's manipulations.
"Every new job we created for our trading floor was matched
by two at the back office...But even all of this, your honour,
could never have protected against this kind of risk," said
Bouton, to which a smartly-dressed Kerviel responded with a
smile.
Calling Kerviel a "great deceiver," Bouton added: "When your
own colleague stitches you up...That's when you know you must
change your organisation."
The Kerviel appeal, which is entering its final week, has
produced plenty of verbal sparring but little change to the
ex-trader's argument that his actions were encouraged by and
known to his superiors - if not explicitly, then implicitly.
France's No. 2 bank has also stuck to its line, saying that
Kerviel was a lone wolf who knew he was acting alone. Its
representative in court has said the 35-year-old trader acted
with "great ingenuity".
At stake for the bank in this appeal is whether Kerviel will
once again be found solely responsible, which would be the
deciding factor over whether it has to reimburse 1.7 billion
euros in tax write-offs relating to the losses.
The other shadow looming over the bank is political. With
France's new Socialist government threatening to separate banks'
risky activities from their retail operations, French banks have
been at pains to insist they do not make reckless, risky trades.
Bouton, who quit the bank under a cloud in 2009 and now
works as a consultant, told the court that he had allowed
traders to take "small" risks during his tenure but that there
was no need to split banks apart in the name of safety.
"Trading activities must not be cut out of big, regulated
banks...They must not be chased away," said Bouton. He compared
the Kerviel affair with the case of UBS trader Kweku
Adoboli, who is accused of unauthorised bets that cost the Swiss
bank $2.3 billion.
($1 = 0.7933 euros)
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)