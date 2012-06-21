PARIS, June 21 Former Societe Generale trader Jerome Kerviel lied and acted alone in hiding massive, risky bets that lost the French bank 4.9 billion euros ($6.18 billion) and crippled its image, SocGen's former chief executive told a Paris court on Thursday.

Ex-CEO Daniel Bouton, who was head of SocGen when the Kerviel scandal broke in early 2008, was called to take the stand as part of Kerviel's month-long appeal to clear his name and overturn a three-year jail sentence handed down in 2010.

Dismissing Kerviel's allegations that his superiors knew of his trading positions as "rubbish", Bouton told the court in hushed tones that the bank's risk managers and back-office staff never stood a chance against the trader's manipulations.

"Every new job we created for our trading floor was matched by two at the back office...But even all of this, your honour, could never have protected against this kind of risk," said Bouton, to which a smartly-dressed Kerviel responded with a smile.

Calling Kerviel a "great deceiver," Bouton added: "When your own colleague stitches you up...That's when you know you must change your organisation."

The Kerviel appeal, which is entering its final week, has produced plenty of verbal sparring but little change to the ex-trader's argument that his actions were encouraged by and known to his superiors - if not explicitly, then implicitly.

France's No. 2 bank has also stuck to its line, saying that Kerviel was a lone wolf who knew he was acting alone. Its representative in court has said the 35-year-old trader acted with "great ingenuity".

At stake for the bank in this appeal is whether Kerviel will once again be found solely responsible, which would be the deciding factor over whether it has to reimburse 1.7 billion euros in tax write-offs relating to the losses.

The other shadow looming over the bank is political. With France's new Socialist government threatening to separate banks' risky activities from their retail operations, French banks have been at pains to insist they do not make reckless, risky trades.

Bouton, who quit the bank under a cloud in 2009 and now works as a consultant, told the court that he had allowed traders to take "small" risks during his tenure but that there was no need to split banks apart in the name of safety.

"Trading activities must not be cut out of big, regulated banks...They must not be chased away," said Bouton. He compared the Kerviel affair with the case of UBS trader Kweku Adoboli, who is accused of unauthorised bets that cost the Swiss bank $2.3 billion. ($1 = 0.7933 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)